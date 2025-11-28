Can you now get a good deal on Alcoa Corp’s shares?

While Alcoa Corp has overperformed by 6.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AA rose by 10.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.77 to $21.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.00% in the last 200 days.

On October 08, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) recommending Overweight. UBS also Downgraded AA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 15, 2025. Argus October 23, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for AA, as published in its report on October 23, 2024. B. Riley Securities’s report from October 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $50 for AA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alcoa Corp (AA)

With AA’s current dividend of $0.40 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.79%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Alcoa Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.77% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AA has an average volume of 6.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.74%, with a gain of 13.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.23, showing decline from the present price of $41.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alcoa Corp Shares?

Aluminum giant Alcoa Corp (AA) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Alcoa Corp shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 131.12%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.