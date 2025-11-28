BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)’s stock performance: a year in review

While BWX Technologies Inc has overperformed by 1.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BWXT rose by 59.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $218.50 to $84.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.46% in the last 200 days.

On September 10, 2025, Northland Capital started tracking BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) recommending Outperform. A report published by Deutsche Bank on July 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for BWXT. Seaport Research Partners Initiated an Buy rating on April 01, 2025, and assigned a price target of $145. Alembic Global Advisors November 12, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for BWXT, as published in its report on November 12, 2024. Barclays’s report from July 24, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $90 for BWXT shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Janney also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

The current dividend for BWXT investors is set at $1.00 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BWX Technologies Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BWXT is recording an average volume of 1.28M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.42%, with a loss of -0.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $223.20, showing growth from the present price of $178.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BWXT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BWX Technologies Inc Shares?

BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Aerospace & Defense market. When comparing BWX Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 53.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 18.29%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.