Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

While Bloomin Brands Inc has overperformed by 3.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLMN fell by -41.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.48 to $5.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.35% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2025, Goldman Upgraded Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on January 27, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for BLMN. Barclays also Downgraded BLMN shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 07, 2025. Goldman Initiated an Sell rating on December 05, 2024, and assigned a price target of $13. Raymond James November 11, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for BLMN, as published in its report on November 11, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from January 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $26 for BLMN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

Investors in Bloomin Brands Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.69 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.59%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Bloomin Brands Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BLMN is recording 2.17M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.47%, with a gain of 16.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.48, showing growth from the present price of $7.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bloomin Brands Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.