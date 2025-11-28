BJ’s Restaurant Inc (BJRI) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

While BJ’s Restaurant Inc has overperformed by 1.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BJRI rose by 9.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.02 to $28.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.34% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2025, Mizuho started tracking BJ’s Restaurant Inc (NASDAQ: BJRI) recommending Neutral. A report published by The Benchmark Company on August 04, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for BJRI. Gordon Haskett also Upgraded BJRI shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 08, 2025. The Benchmark Company July 26, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for BJRI, as published in its report on July 26, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from July 18, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $35 for BJRI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of BJ’s Restaurant Inc (BJRI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.37%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

BJ’s Restaurant Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BJRI is registering an average volume of 513.83K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.10%, with a gain of 10.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.71, showing growth from the present price of $38.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BJRI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BJ’s Restaurant Inc Shares?

A giant in the Restaurants market, BJ’s Restaurant Inc (BJRI) is based in the USA. When comparing BJ’s Restaurant Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 116.34%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 115.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.