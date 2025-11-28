Are Septerna Inc’shares a good deal?

While Septerna Inc has overperformed by 5.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEPN rose by 29.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.43 to $4.17, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 139.32% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded Septerna Inc (NASDAQ: SEPN) to Overweight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on June 23, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SEPN. Wells Fargo also Downgraded SEPN shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 18, 2025. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on November 19, 2024, and assigned a price target of $43. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SEPN, as published in its report on November 19, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from November 19, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $38 for SEPN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Septerna Inc (SEPN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12113.07%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Septerna Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.38% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SEPN is recording an average volume of 317.51K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.48%, with a gain of 28.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.25, showing decline from the present price of $29.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEPN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Septerna Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 39.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.