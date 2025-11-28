Are Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) shares a good deal now?

While Axcelis Technologies Inc has underperformed by -0.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACLS rose by 17.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $102.93 to $40.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.17% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2025, BofA Securities Downgraded Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) to Underperform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on October 02, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ACLS. B. Riley Securities also Downgraded ACLS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 21, 2025. The Benchmark Company November 08, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for ACLS, as published in its report on November 08, 2024. Craig Hallum’s report from May 03, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $130 for ACLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.74%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Axcelis Technologies Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.62% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ACLS is recording an average volume of 636.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.15%, with a gain of 5.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $96.80, showing growth from the present price of $82.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Axcelis Technologies Inc Shares?

Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market. When comparing Axcelis Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -44.42%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.