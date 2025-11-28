Are Applied Materials Inc’shares a good deal?

While Applied Materials Inc has overperformed by 3.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMAT rose by 53.70%, with highs and lows ranging from $244.62 to $123.74, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.90% in the last 200 days.

On November 25, 2025, UBS Upgraded Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on November 14, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for AMAT. BofA Securities also Upgraded AMAT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $250 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 13, 2025. Mizuho September 12, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMAT, as published in its report on September 12, 2025. Daiwa Securities’s report from August 20, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $170 for AMAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

The current dividend for AMAT investors is set at $1.78 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.48%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Applied Materials Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.51% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AMAT is recording an average volume of 8.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.89%, with a gain of 6.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $245.72, showing decline from the present price of $249.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applied Materials Inc Shares?

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market. When comparing Applied Materials Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 13.84%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.