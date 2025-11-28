Analyzing SAIL’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

Currently, Sailpoint Inc’s (SAIL) stock is trading at $18.5, marking a gain of 0.74% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -29.81% below its 52-week high of $26.35 and 22.89% above its 52-week low of $15.05. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -19.10% below the high and +6.55% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider SAIL stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 10.61.SAIL’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.51, resulting in an 37.12 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Sailpoint Inc (SAIL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 22 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.50 in simple terms.

Sailpoint Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Sailpoint Inc (SAIL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.26% of shares. A total of 254 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 101.00% of its stock and 102.29% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Thoma Bravo, LP holding total of 479.84 shares that make 86.20% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 8.87 billion.

The securities firm Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC holds 8.0 shares of SAIL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.44%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 147.88 million.

An overview of Sailpoint Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Sailpoint Inc (SAIL) traded 1,451,554 shares per day, with a moving average of $19.42 and price change of -3.17. With the moving average of $21.22 and a price change of -4.05, about 1,848,938 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SAIL’s 100-day average volume is 2,195,169 shares, alongside a moving average of $20.91 and a price change of -3.53.