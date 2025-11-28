AMPL underperforms with a -0.98 decrease in share price

While Amplitude Inc has underperformed by -0.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMPL fell by -4.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.88 to $7.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.78% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2025, UBS Upgraded Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) to Buy. A report published by Needham on March 03, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AMPL. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded AMPL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 20, 2025. DA Davidson February 20, 2025d the rating to Buy on February 20, 2025, and set its price target from $12.50 to $16. Morgan Stanley January 13, 2025d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for AMPL, as published in its report on January 13, 2025. Piper Sandler’s report from January 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $15 for AMPL shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Amplitude Inc (AMPL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Amplitude Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.47% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.54M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AMPL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.37%, with a gain of 3.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.33, showing growth from the present price of $10.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMPL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amplitude Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.