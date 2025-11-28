AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) deserves closer scrutiny

While AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has overperformed by 1.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMC fell by -42.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.56 to $2.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.35% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2025, Wedbush Upgraded AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) to Outperform. ROTH MKM also Upgraded AMC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $3.25 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 04, 2025. B. Riley Securities Reiterated the rating as Neutral on February 29, 2024, but set its price target from $12 to $8. Citigroup resumed its ‘Sell’ rating for AMC, as published in its report on September 26, 2023. Wedbush’s report from August 24, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $19 for AMC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 19.71M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AMC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.75%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.07%, with a gain of 7.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.22, showing growth from the present price of $2.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.