Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Alignment Healthcare Inc has overperformed by 0.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALHC rose by 70.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.06 to $10.18, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.56% in the last 200 days.

On November 24, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) to Overweight. A report published by Goldman on October 14, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ALHC. KeyBanc Capital Markets also Upgraded ALHC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 25, 2025. Stephens December 03, 2024d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for ALHC, as published in its report on December 03, 2024. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.51%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Alignment Healthcare Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.06% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ALHC is recording 3.18M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.52%, with a gain of 17.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.04, showing growth from the present price of $19.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALHC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alignment Healthcare Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.