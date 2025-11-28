Adient plc (ADNT) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Adient plc has overperformed by 0.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADNT rose by 13.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.16 to $10.04, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.66% in the last 200 days.

On September 25, 2025, Wells Fargo Upgraded Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) to Overweight. A report published by Stifel on August 21, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ADNT. Citigroup also rated ADNT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 23, 2025. BofA Securities March 04, 2025d the rating to Underperform on March 04, 2025, and set its price target from $24 to $18. Wells Fargo December 16, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for ADNT, as published in its report on December 16, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from November 21, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $24 for ADNT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Adient plc (ADNT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Adient plc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ADNT is recording an average volume of 1.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.31%, with a gain of 4.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.55, showing growth from the present price of $19.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADNT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adient plc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.