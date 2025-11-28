A year in review: VinFast Auto Ltd (VFS)’s performance in the last year

While VinFast Auto Ltd has overperformed by 1.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VFS fell by -19.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.38 to $2.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.95% in the last 200 days.

On April 28, 2025, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking VinFast Auto Ltd (NASDAQ: VFS) recommending Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on April 25, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VFS. BTIG Research also rated VFS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 03, 2024. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on November 21, 2023, and assigned a price target of $12. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for VFS, as published in its report on November 01, 2023.

Analysis of VinFast Auto Ltd (VFS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.85%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of VinFast Auto Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VFS is recording an average volume of 607.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.60%, with a loss of -9.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.83, showing growth from the present price of $3.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VFS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VinFast Auto Ltd Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 97.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.