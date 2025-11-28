A year in review: Centene Corp (CNC)’s performance in the last year

While Centene Corp has underperformed by -0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNC fell by -34.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.81 to $25.08, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.26% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2025, Goldman started tracking Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) recommending Sell. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CNC. Wells Fargo also Downgraded CNC shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 23, 2025. BofA Securities July 16, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for CNC, as published in its report on July 16, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from July 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $33 for CNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Centene Corp (CNC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.24%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Centene Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.93% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CNC is recording an average volume of 11.74M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.56%, with a gain of 9.76% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.06, showing decline from the present price of $39.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Centene Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.