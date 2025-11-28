A year in review: Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)’s performance in the last year

While Carpenter Technology Corp has underperformed by -1.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRS rose by 87.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $342.11 to $138.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.62% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE: CRS) to Overweight. A report published by Northcoast on April 09, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CRS. JP Morgan also rated CRS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $220 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 22, 2024. BTIG Research Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 30, 2024, but set its price target from $120 to $165. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CRS, as published in its report on June 26, 2024. Deutsche Bank’s report from June 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $144 for CRS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Northcoast also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)

The current dividend for CRS investors is set at $0.80 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.24%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Carpenter Technology Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.37, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CRS is recording an average volume of 920.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.00%, with a loss of -1.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $389.67, showing growth from the present price of $318.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Carpenter Technology Corp Shares?

Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Metal Fabrication market. When comparing Carpenter Technology Corp shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 39.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 45.49%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.