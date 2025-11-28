A closer look at Wix.com Ltd (WIX)’s stock price trends

While Wix.com Ltd has overperformed by 1.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WIX fell by -55.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $247.11 to $92.23, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.65% in the last 200 days.

On November 20, 2025, Needham Reiterated Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on June 16, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for WIX. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded WIX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $190 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 23, 2025. Scotiabank initiated its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for WIX, as published in its report on March 05, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from February 03, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $208 for WIX shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.61%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Wix.com Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WIX is recording an average volume of 1.90M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.42%, with a loss of -5.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $169.00, showing growth from the present price of $95.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WIX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wix.com Ltd Shares?

Wix.com Ltd (WIX) is based in the Israel and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Infrastructure market. When comparing Wix.com Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 41.50, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -102.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.