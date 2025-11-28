A closer look at Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR)’s stock price trends

While Loar Holdings Inc has overperformed by 0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LOAR fell by -8.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $99.67 to $62.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.34% in the last 200 days.

On November 25, 2025, Goldman started tracking Loar Holdings Inc (NYSE: LOAR) recommending Buy. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded LOAR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $91 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 03, 2025. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on June 03, 2024, and assigned a price target of $65. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for LOAR, as published in its report on May 20, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from May 20, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $55 for LOAR shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.44%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Loar Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LOAR has an average volume of 823.59K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.45%, with a gain of 3.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $95.36, showing growth from the present price of $68.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LOAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Loar Holdings Inc Shares?

Aerospace & Defense giant Loar Holdings Inc (LOAR) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Loar Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 102.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 198.34%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.