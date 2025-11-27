Yatra Online Inc (YTRA) did well last session?

While Yatra Online Inc has overperformed by 1.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YTRA rose by 28.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.00 to $0.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.34% in the last 200 days.

On December 03, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ: YTRA) recommending Buy. A report published by Oppenheimer on February 04, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Perform’ for YTRA. Citigroup also rated YTRA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 20, 2018. Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated an Buy rating on September 07, 2017, and assigned a price target of $15. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for YTRA, as published in its report on July 12, 2017. Macquarie’s report from June 05, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $14.80 for YTRA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Yatra Online Inc (YTRA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.43%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Yatra Online Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.68% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 154.66K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for YTRA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.49%, with a loss of -0.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YTRA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Yatra Online Inc Shares?

The India based company Yatra Online Inc (YTRA) is one of the biggest names in Travel Services. When comparing Yatra Online Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 245.45, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 393.33%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.