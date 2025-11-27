What was Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (BCYC)’s performance in the last session?

While Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR has overperformed by 6.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BCYC fell by -47.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.50 to $6.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.26% in the last 200 days.

On November 24, 2025, Truist started tracking Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: BCYC) recommending Hold. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on October 31, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for BCYC. Stephens also rated BCYC shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 08, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts Initiated an Outperform rating on September 06, 2024, and assigned a price target of $35. B. Riley Securities August 07, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BCYC, as published in its report on August 07, 2024. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (BCYC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 331.43%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.66, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 309.23K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BCYC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.59%, with a gain of 16.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.27, showing growth from the present price of $7.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BCYC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.