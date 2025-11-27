What is the investor’s view on Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (MATH)?

Within its last year performance, MATH rose by 152.17%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.17 to $0.88, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.13% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd (MATH)

One of the most important indicators of Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 59.52% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.17, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MATH is recording 154.58K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.16%, with a loss of -3.33% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Metalpha Technology Holding Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.