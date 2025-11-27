What is the investor’s view on KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE)?

Within its last year performance, KLXE fell by -67.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.40 to $1.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.18% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2020, Gabelli & Co Downgraded KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KLXE) to Hold. A report published by Piper Jaffray on May 30, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for KLXE. Jefferies also rated KLXE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 03, 2019. Gabelli & Co initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for KLXE, as published in its report on October 11, 2018.

Analysis of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.75%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -375.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.96, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 111.82K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KLXE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.96%, with a loss of -1.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KLXE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.