What is the investor’s view on Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB)?

While Bel Fuse Inc has overperformed by 1.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BELFB rose by 85.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $167.04 to $57.99, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.65% in the last 200 days.

On June 10, 2025, Robert W. Baird started tracking Bel Fuse Inc (NASDAQ: BELFB) recommending Outperform. A report published by Craig Hallum on March 25, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for BELFB. Oppenheimer also rated BELFB shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $105 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2024. Northland Capital May 02, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for BELFB, as published in its report on May 02, 2024. Northland Capital’s report from January 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $83 for BELFB shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB)

With BELFB’s current dividend of $0.28 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 44.76%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bel Fuse Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BELFB has an average volume of 149.59K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.65%, with a gain of 5.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $177.17, showing growth from the present price of $152.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BELFB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bel Fuse Inc Shares?

Electronic Components giant Bel Fuse Inc (BELFB) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Bel Fuse Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 158.15%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.