Was TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)’s session last reading good?

While TTEC Holdings Inc has overperformed by 3.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTEC fell by -34.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.86 to $2.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.66% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2025, William Blair Downgraded TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: TTEC) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Guggenheim on October 01, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TTEC. Guggenheim also rated TTEC shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 19, 2024. Barrington Research March 04, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for TTEC, as published in its report on March 04, 2024. Barrington Research’s report from November 10, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $18 for TTEC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.89%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of TTEC Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.75, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 317.74K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TTEC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.73%, with a gain of 23.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTEC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TTEC Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 58.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.45% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.