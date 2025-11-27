Was there any good news for SoundThinking Inc (SSTI) stock in the last session?

While SoundThinking Inc has underperformed by -2.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSTI fell by -52.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.43 to $5.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.70% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2025, Craig Hallum Downgraded SoundThinking Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) to Hold. A report published by Craig Hallum on February 18, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SSTI. Lake Street also rated SSTI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 24, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for SSTI, as published in its report on June 28, 2023. Imperial Capital’s report from May 10, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $45 for SSTI shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of SoundThinking Inc (SSTI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.38%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of SoundThinking Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.82, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 104.82K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SSTI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.39%, with a loss of -0.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.50, showing growth from the present price of $6.2, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSTI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SoundThinking Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.