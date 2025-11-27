Was anything positive for MDxHealth SA (MDXH) stock last session?

While MDxHealth SA has overperformed by 2.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MDXH rose by 54.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.33 to $1.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.49% in the last 200 days.

On July 17, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH) recommending Buy. A report published by Lake Street on October 31, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MDXH. TD Cowen also rated MDXH shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 31, 2023. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on July 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $18.

Analysis of MDxHealth SA (MDXH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.65%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of MDxHealth SA’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -720.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 218.63K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MDXH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.78%, with a gain of 12.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.04, showing growth from the present price of $3.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MDXH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MDxHealth SA Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.