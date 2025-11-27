Upland Software Inc (UPLD)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Upland Software Inc has underperformed by -3.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UPLD fell by -58.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.64 to $1.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.07% in the last 200 days.

On August 21, 2025, Needham Upgraded Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ: UPLD) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on August 01, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for UPLD. ROTH MKM also Downgraded UPLD shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 10, 2023. Truist February 24, 2023d the rating to Hold on February 24, 2023, and set its price target from $11 to $9. ROTH MKM February 24, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for UPLD, as published in its report on February 24, 2023. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.24%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Upland Software Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -208.78% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 161.95K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for UPLD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.00%, with a gain of 0.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.33, showing growth from the present price of $1.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UPLD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Upland Software Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.