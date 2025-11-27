UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT)’s results reveal risk

While UFP Technologies Inc has underperformed by -2.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UFPT fell by -8.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $327.68 to $178.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.06% in the last 200 days.

On March 28, 2025, Raymond James started tracking UFP Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UFPT) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by Lake Street on July 17, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for UFPT. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for UFPT, as published in its report on December 21, 2022. Lake Street’s report from June 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $110 for UFPT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Colliers Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.47%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of UFP Technologies Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.31% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.36, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UFPT is recording an average volume of 122.81K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.04%, with a gain of 2.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $329.50, showing growth from the present price of $224.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UFPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze UFP Technologies Inc Shares?

UFP Technologies Inc (UFPT) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Medical Devices market. When comparing UFP Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.04, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 0.03%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 111.95% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.