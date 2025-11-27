Trinity Biotech Plc ADR (TRIB)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Trinity Biotech Plc ADR has overperformed by 10.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TRIB rose by 11.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.44 to $0.48, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.79% in the last 200 days.

On October 23, 2015, Craig Hallum Downgraded Trinity Biotech Plc ADR (NASDAQ: TRIB) to Hold. A report published by Raymond James on September 03, 2015, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TRIB. ROTH Capital also reiterated TRIB shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 29, 2015. Roth Capital Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 22, 2008, but set its price target from $7 to $6. Roth Capital resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for TRIB, as published in its report on March 17, 2008. Roth Capital’s report from December 10, 2007 suggests a price prediction of $10.50 for TRIB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Roth Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Trinity Biotech Plc ADR (TRIB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -48.36%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Trinity Biotech Plc ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TRIB has an average volume of 134.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.78%, with a gain of 16.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TRIB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Trinity Biotech Plc ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.