The Lifeway Foods, Inc (LWAY) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Lifeway Foods, Inc has overperformed by 1.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LWAY fell by -1.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.20 to $19.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.65% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2025, The Benchmark Company started tracking Lifeway Foods, Inc (NASDAQ: LWAY) recommending Buy. A report published by Noble Capital Markets on September 24, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for LWAY. Noble Capital Markets also Upgraded LWAY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 30, 2024. Lake Street Initiated an Buy rating on April 05, 2024, and assigned a price target of $25. Noble Capital Markets March 27, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for LWAY, as published in its report on March 27, 2024. Noble Capital Markets’s report from February 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $14 for LWAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Noble Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Lifeway Foods, Inc (LWAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.97%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Lifeway Foods, Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.46% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LWAY is recording 133.53K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.30%, with a gain of 10.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.00, showing growth from the present price of $24.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LWAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lifeway Foods, Inc Shares?

The Packaged Foods market is dominated by Lifeway Foods, Inc (LWAY) based in the USA. When comparing Lifeway Foods, Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 33.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 17.33%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 64.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.