TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT)’s results reveal risk

While TAT Technologies Ltd has overperformed by 5.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TATT rose by 48.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.83 to $20.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.88% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2025, Stifel started tracking TAT Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: TATT) recommending Buy. A report published by Lake Street on June 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TATT. Truist also rated TATT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 04, 2025. The Benchmark Company Initiated an Buy rating on December 05, 2024, and assigned a price target of $30.

Analysis of TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

TAT Technologies Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TATT has an average volume of 141.38K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.09%, with a loss of -1.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.50, showing growth from the present price of $38.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TATT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TAT Technologies Ltd Shares?

Aerospace & Defense giant TAT Technologies Ltd (TATT) is based in the Israel and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing TAT Technologies Ltd shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 39.91%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.