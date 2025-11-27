Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While Synchronoss Technologies Inc has overperformed by 1.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNCR fell by -49.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.85 to $3.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.79% in the last 200 days.

On November 25, 2024, ROTH MKM Upgraded Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SNCR) to Buy. A report published by ROTH Capital on August 10, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SNCR. B. Riley Securities also rated SNCR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5.25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 30, 2021. Ladenburg Thalmann Initiated an Buy rating on August 25, 2020, and assigned a price target of $8. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SNCR, as published in its report on May 26, 2020. Canaccord Genuity’s report from August 27, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $13 for SNCR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.24%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Synchronoss Technologies Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.44% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SNCR is recording 88.85K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.51%, with a gain of 13.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Synchronoss Technologies Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.