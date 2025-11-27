Similarweb Ltd SMWB’s stock price gains traction on Wednesday

While Similarweb Ltd has overperformed by 1.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SMWB fell by -45.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.64 to $6.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.03% in the last 200 days.

On December 11, 2024, Goldman started tracking Similarweb Ltd (NYSE: SMWB) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on October 21, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SMWB. Northland Capital also rated SMWB shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 10, 2024. Citigroup February 15, 2024d the rating to Buy on February 15, 2024, and set its price target from $6 to $10. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SMWB, as published in its report on February 07, 2024. Citigroup’s report from January 12, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $7 for SMWB shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Similarweb Ltd (SMWB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.94%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Similarweb Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -120.56% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SMWB is recording an average volume of 372.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.75%, with a gain of 1.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.62, showing growth from the present price of $7.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SMWB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Similarweb Ltd Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 42.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.