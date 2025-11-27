Should investors be concerned about Stereotaxis Inc (STXS)?

While Stereotaxis Inc has underperformed by -1.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STXS rose by 6.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.59 to $1.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.62% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2024, ROTH MKM started tracking Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX: STXS) recommending Buy. A report published by Aegis Capital on July 12, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for STXS. B. Riley Securities also rated STXS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 23, 2022. Loop Capital Initiated an Buy rating on January 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13. Craig Hallum initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for STXS, as published in its report on January 05, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from May 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $9 for STXS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Stereotaxis Inc (STXS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.83%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Stereotaxis Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -170.24% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.81, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and STXS is recording an average volume of 539.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.90%, with a gain of 8.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.25, showing growth from the present price of $2.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STXS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Stereotaxis Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.