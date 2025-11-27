Results from UNIFI, Inc (UFI) show potential

While UNIFI, Inc has overperformed by 2.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UFI fell by -44.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.49 to $2.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.07% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2022, CJS Securities Downgraded UNIFI, Inc (NYSE: UFI) to Market Perform. A report published by Northland Capital on December 15, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for UFI. Sidoti also Upgraded UFI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 18, 2020. Caris & Company May 01, 2009d its ‘Average’ rating to ‘Above Average’ for UFI, as published in its report on May 01, 2009. Caris & Company’s report from February 06, 2009 suggests a price prediction of $1.50 for UFI shares, giving the stock a ‘Average’ rating. Caris & Company also rated the stock as ‘Above Average’.

Analysis of UNIFI, Inc (UFI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.94%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of UNIFI, Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UFI is recording an average volume of 51.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.50%, with a gain of 8.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UFI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze UNIFI, Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.