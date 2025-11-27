Results from Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) show potential

While Puma Biotechnology Inc has overperformed by 2.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PBYI rose by 65.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.12 to $2.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.53% in the last 200 days.

On September 28, 2021, Citigroup Upgraded Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) to Buy. Goldman also Downgraded PBYI shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 08, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald May 10, 2019d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PBYI, as published in its report on May 10, 2019. Leerink Partners’s report from January 17, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $21 for PBYI shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -32.36%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Puma Biotechnology Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 39.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PBYI is recording an average volume of 549.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.01%, with a gain of 3.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.50, showing decline from the present price of $5.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PBYI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Puma Biotechnology Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Biotechnology sector, Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) is based in the USA. When comparing Puma Biotechnology Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.82, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -57.99%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.