Pattern Group Inc (PTRN) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

While Pattern Group Inc has underperformed by -0.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PTRN fell by -5.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.10 to $12.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.07% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2025, William Blair started tracking Pattern Group Inc (NASDAQ: PTRN) recommending Outperform. A report published by Stifel on October 14, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PTRN. Robert W. Baird also rated PTRN shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 14, 2025. Needham Initiated an Buy rating on October 14, 2025, and assigned a price target of $18. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PTRN, as published in its report on October 14, 2025. JP Morgan’s report from October 14, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $18 for PTRN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Pattern Group Inc (PTRN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 45.58%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Pattern Group Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PTRN is registering an average volume of 1.39M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.18%, with a loss of -1.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.78, showing growth from the present price of $14.72, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PTRN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pattern Group Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 82.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.81% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.