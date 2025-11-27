Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly overvalued

While Orion Group Holdings Inc has overperformed by 2.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ORN rose by 35.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.49 to $4.64, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.06% in the last 200 days.

On January 17, 2025, DA Davidson started tracking Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ORN) recommending Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on May 14, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ORN. B. Riley Securities also Upgraded ORN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 28, 2023. B. Riley Securities July 30, 2021d the rating to Neutral on July 30, 2021, and set its price target from $7.50 to $5.50. B. Riley Securities July 30, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ORN, as published in its report on July 30, 2021. B. Riley FBR’s report from July 08, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $5 for ORN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Orion Group Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.31% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ORN is recording 356.98K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.96%, with a gain of 9.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.12, showing growth from the present price of $9.9, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ORN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Orion Group Holdings Inc Shares?

The Engineering & Construction market is dominated by Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) based in the USA. When comparing Orion Group Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 41.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -32.79%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.06% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.