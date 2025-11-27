OFS Capital Corp (OFS) deserves closer scrutiny

While OFS Capital Corp has overperformed by 3.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OFS fell by -39.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.80 to $4.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.47% in the last 200 days.

On July 01, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ: OFS) recommending Perform. A report published by Janney on April 01, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OFS. Ladenburg Thalmann May 06, 2019d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for OFS, as published in its report on May 06, 2019. Robert W. Baird’s report from August 07, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $13 for OFS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of OFS Capital Corp (OFS)

It’s important to note that OFS shareholders are currently getting $1.36 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3240.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

OFS Capital Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OFS is registering an average volume of 79.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.74%, with a loss of -1.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.9, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OFS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze OFS Capital Corp Shares?

A giant in the Asset Management market, OFS Capital Corp (OFS) is based in the USA. When comparing OFS Capital Corp shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.32, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -415.56%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.