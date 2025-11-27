Nexa Resources S.A (NEXA) shows promising results

While Nexa Resources S.A has overperformed by 3.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEXA fell by -21.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.41 to $4.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.90% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2025, Scotiabank Upgraded Nexa Resources S.A (NYSE: NEXA) to Sector Perform. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded NEXA shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 15, 2025. BMO Capital Markets Initiated an Market Perform rating on April 16, 2025, and assigned a price target of $6. Morgan Stanley December 12, 2024d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for NEXA, as published in its report on December 12, 2024. Scotiabank’s report from November 01, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4.50 for NEXA shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Underperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Nexa Resources S.A (NEXA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.31%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Nexa Resources S.A’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.64% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NEXA is recording an average volume of 118.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.10%, with a gain of 3.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.94, showing decline from the present price of $6.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEXA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nexa Resources S.A Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 67.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.