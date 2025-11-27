MYR Group Inc (MYRG) stock: A year of ups and downs

While MYR Group Inc has overperformed by 2.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MYRG rose by 48.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $241.13 to $97.72, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.79% in the last 200 days.

On October 01, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ: MYRG) to Sector Weight. A report published by Jefferies on August 15, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for MYRG. Piper Sandler Initiated an Neutral rating on April 08, 2025, and assigned a price target of $124. KeyBanc Capital Markets March 14, 2025d its ‘Sector Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for MYRG, as published in its report on March 14, 2025. Sidoti’s report from February 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $165 for MYRG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of MYR Group Inc (MYRG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.02%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of MYR Group Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MYRG is recording an average volume of 238.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.84%, with a gain of 2.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $240.60, showing growth from the present price of $221.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MYRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MYR Group Inc Shares?

MYR Group Inc (MYRG) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Engineering & Construction market. When comparing MYR Group Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 35.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 214.71%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.