Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

While Motorcar Parts of America Inc has underperformed by -1.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MPAA rose by 72.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.12 to $5.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.81% in the last 200 days.

On December 20, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Motorcar Parts of America Inc (NASDAQ: MPAA) recommending Overweight. A report published by Craig Hallum on August 11, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for MPAA. B. Riley FBR also rated MPAA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 01, 2020. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on June 19, 2020, and assigned a price target of $21. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MPAA, as published in its report on September 04, 2019. ROTH Capital also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.38%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Motorcar Parts of America Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MPAA is recording 180.39K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.47%, with a gain of 4.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.00, showing growth from the present price of $13.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MPAA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Motorcar Parts of America Inc Shares?

The Auto Parts market is dominated by Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA) based in the USA. When comparing Motorcar Parts of America Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 112.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 25.75%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.94%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.