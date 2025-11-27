MDGL overperforms with a 1.52 increase in share price

While Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 1.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MDGL rose by 94.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $594.99 to $265.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 64.99% in the last 200 days.

On November 05, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) to Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on November 03, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MDGL. Truist also rated MDGL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $580 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 15, 2025. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on September 04, 2025, and assigned a price target of $500. B. Riley Securities February 28, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MDGL, as published in its report on February 28, 2025. H.C. Wainwright’s report from February 27, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $405 for MDGL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 362.03%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MDGL is registering an average volume of 356.90K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.76%, with a gain of 8.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $561.88, showing decline from the present price of $601.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MDGL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.