Maze Therapeutics Inc (MAZE) produces promising results

While Maze Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 3.54%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAZE rose by 138.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.44 to $6.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 124.80% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2025, Raymond James started tracking Maze Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) recommending Outperform. A report published by BTIG Research on September 02, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MAZE. H.C. Wainwright also rated MAZE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 23, 2025. Wedbush Initiated an Outperform rating on July 08, 2025, and assigned a price target of $17.

Analysis of Maze Therapeutics Inc (MAZE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Maze Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.13% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MAZE is recording an average volume of 546.18K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.84%, with a gain of 6.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.14, showing growth from the present price of $38.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAZE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Maze Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.