Marinemax, Inc (HZO)’s stock price range in the last year

While Marinemax, Inc has underperformed by -2.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HZO fell by -16.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.46 to $16.85, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.45% in the last 200 days.

On October 15, 2024, The Benchmark Company started tracking Marinemax, Inc (NYSE: HZO) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on September 09, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for HZO. B. Riley Securities also Upgraded HZO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $43 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 23, 2023. B. Riley Securities July 28, 2023d the rating to Neutral on July 28, 2023, and set its price target from $48 to $43. Raymond James July 18, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for HZO, as published in its report on July 18, 2023. B. Riley Securities’s report from February 21, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $52 for HZO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Marinemax, Inc (HZO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.95%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Marinemax, Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.31% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HZO is registering an average volume of 358.89K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.66%, with a gain of 7.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.86, showing growth from the present price of $24.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HZO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Marinemax, Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.