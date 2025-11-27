LendingTree Inc (TREE) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While LendingTree Inc has overperformed by 3.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TREE rose by 47.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $77.35 to $33.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.68% in the last 200 days.

On January 21, 2025, Northland Capital Upgraded LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) to Outperform. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on February 28, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for TREE. Oppenheimer also reiterated TREE shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 08, 2024. Susquehanna February 28, 2023d the rating to Neutral on February 28, 2023, and set its price target from $46 to $36. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TREE, as published in its report on June 03, 2022. Northland Capital’s report from May 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $90 for TREE shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of LendingTree Inc (TREE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.02%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of LendingTree Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.43, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TREE is recording an average volume of 248.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.45%, with a gain of 15.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $81.33, showing growth from the present price of $57.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TREE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LendingTree Inc Shares?

LendingTree Inc (TREE) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Financial Conglomerates market. When comparing LendingTree Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 56.76, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 116.73%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.