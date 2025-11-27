Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KPTI fell by -45.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.20 to $3.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.38% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2025, H.C. Wainwright Upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) to Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on July 16, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for KPTI. H.C. Wainwright also rated KPTI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 11, 2025. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on January 19, 2023, and assigned a price target of $8. RBC Capital Mkts November 04, 2022d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for KPTI, as published in its report on November 04, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from February 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $8 for KPTI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.57%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.98, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 169.98K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KPTI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.40%, with a loss of -7.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.67, showing growth from the present price of $5.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KPTI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.55% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.