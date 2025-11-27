Journey Medical Corp (DERM)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Journey Medical Corp has underperformed by -0.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DERM rose by 100.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.40 to $3.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.32% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ: DERM) recommending Buy. Rodman & Renshaw also rated DERM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 22, 2024. ROTH MKM Initiated an Buy rating on June 28, 2024, and assigned a price target of $11. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for DERM, as published in its report on December 07, 2021.

Analysis of Journey Medical Corp (DERM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.52%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Journey Medical Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -47.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DERM is registering an average volume of 167.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.87%, with a gain of 2.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.50, showing growth from the present price of $7.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DERM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Journey Medical Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 51.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.24% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.