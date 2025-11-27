Is Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) a opportunity to investors?

While Werewolf Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 7.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HOWL fell by -33.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.38 to $0.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.81% in the last 200 days.

On April 03, 2024, JMP Securities started tracking Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HOWL) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by Wedbush on August 24, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for HOWL. Jefferies also rated HOWL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 06, 2023. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on September 10, 2021, and assigned a price target of $26. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for HOWL, as published in its report on May 25, 2021. Jefferies’s report from May 25, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for HOWL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL)

To gain a thorough understanding of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -122.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HOWL is recording an average volume of 870.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.90%, with a gain of 5.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HOWL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Werewolf Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.59%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.