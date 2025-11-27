Is Tvardi Therapeutics Inc (TVRD) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

While Tvardi Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 3.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TVRD fell by -78.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.65 to $3.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -81.17% in the last 200 days.

On October 14, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded Tvardi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVRD) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Barclays on October 14, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for TVRD. Barclays also rated TVRD shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $61 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 13, 2025. Piper Sandler October 13, 2025d the rating to Neutral on October 13, 2025, and set its price target from $78 to $4. Cantor Fitzgerald October 13, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TVRD, as published in its report on October 13, 2025. Raymond James’s report from July 14, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $62 for TVRD shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Tvardi Therapeutics Inc (TVRD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Tvardi Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -97.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 284.93K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TVRD stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.30%, with a gain of 2.29% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.67, showing growth from the present price of $4.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TVRD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tvardi Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 32.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.