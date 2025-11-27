Is it possible to buy Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc(PESI) shares at a good price now?

While Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc has overperformed by 0.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PESI rose by 12.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.50 to $6.25, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.23% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc (NASDAQ: PESI) recommending Buy. A report published by Wedbush on July 18, 2011, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for PESI. Wedbush also Downgraded PESI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 05, 2010. Wedbush Morgan November 09, 2009d the rating to Outperform on November 09, 2009, and set its price target from $2.50 to $3. Wedbush Morgan initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for PESI, as published in its report on September 23, 2009. Jesup & Lamont’s report from March 17, 2009 suggests a price prediction of $3 for PESI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Rodman & Renshaw also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc (PESI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.82%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.26% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PESI is recording an average volume of 248.41K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.84%, with a gain of 2.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.00, showing growth from the present price of $12.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PESI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.